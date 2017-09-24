Aaron Carter enters rehab: 'I'm disappearing for a while to work on myself'

CARSON, CA - MAY 13: Aaron Carter attends 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Less than 10 days after taking up The Doctors' suggestion to enter rehab, singer Aaron Carter is making good on that promise.

On Friday night, a statement appeared on his Twitter account notifying fans, "I will be disappearing for a while to work on myself ... Going to get strong. And work on my stress conditions and get better."

Carter’s rep, Steve Honig, told USA TODAY, “Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness.

He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

Last week, the I Want Candy singer and Dancing With the Stars alunnus, who came out as bisexual in August, took an HIV test on the syndicated daytime talk show, which came back negative.

However, he did test positive for marijuana and prescription drugs.

"What scares me about that drug panel," host Dr. Travis Stork, an emergency physician by training, told Carter, "is your sister (Leslie Carter) perished from an overdose and you've got a mixture of benzodiazepines with opiates, which is how many people accidentally can die. These medications — and I’m speaking now purely from the doctor’s perspective — can be very, very scary.”

In a separate segment, Carter told Drs. Stork and Rodriguez that he would enter rehab at Alo House located in Malibu, about which he expressed some reservations.

"The important thing for me is I just don't want this to come across like, 'Oh, yeah, Aaron he's an addict,'" Carter explained, before ultimately agreeing to the rehab stint.

In July, he was arrested for DUI and drug possession in Georgia.

Carter is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. They lost their father in May.

