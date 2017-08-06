Aaron Carter comes out as bisexual, says he finds 'boys and girls attractive'

CARSON, CA - MAY 13: Aaron Carter attends 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2017 Getty Images)

Aaron Carter took to Twitter to reveal something that has been "weighing" on him. Without explicitly saying the word, the singer implied in a candid letter that he's bisexual.

This part of his identity "doesn't bring me shame," Carter, 29, wrote in a message tweeted out Saturday, but "has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life."

At 13, "I started to find boys and girls attractive," and at 17, "after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with," Carter wrote.

Carter has had public romantic relationships with several women, including Hilary Duff, Lindsay Lohan and Playboy model Kari Ann Peniche, but never with men.

He recently split with girlfriend Madison Parker. Through his representative Jonathan Ward, the musician released this statement to USA TODAY about their breakup: "Aaron and Madison love each other and respect one another dearly. It was a mutual decision that happened last week and Aaron's personal statement released speaks for itself. Now back to the music."

Carter ended his post with a Boy George quote: "I've never felt as though I didn't belong, I just acted as though I did."

Since coming out, Carter tweeted that he's "so overwhelmed by your love and support."

Carter, who's currently on tour, was in the news recently because of his July arrest and emotional reaction to charges of DUI.

© 2017 USA TODAY