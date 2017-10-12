The 48 th Annual Fiestas Patrias International Parade celebrating Latino heritage and culture marched through downtown Houston on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (Photo: Christine Di Stadio)

HOUSTON - The 49th annual Fiestas Patrias International Parade is set for Oct. 28 in downtown Houston.

The free event, which celebrates Latino heritage and culture, will begin at 10 a.m. near the corner of Dallas and Bagby streets and will march through downtown Houston.

KHOU 11 News Anchor Ron Trevino will anchor the event live across all KHOU 11 News digital platforms including KHOU.com, Facebook and YouTube beginning at 10 a.m.

This year’s parade will honor local law enforcement and features Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Precinct 2 Constable Christopher Diaz and Precinct 6 Constable Silvia R. Trevino as the Grand Marshals.

The celebration is set to feature floats from seven countries, including Mexico, Bolivia, Guatemala, Salvador and Nicaragua, as well as dancers, bands, ROTC groups and more. More than 300 horses will be part of the annual parade marching through downtown Houston.

The parade route is as follows:

Begins at Bagby and Dallas Street

Proceeds down Dallas Street

Turns onto Louisiana Street

Heads down Louisiana

Turns onto Walker Street

Continues down Walker Street

Turn onto Smith Street, pass City Hall

Continues down Smith Street

Turns down Lamar and heads toward Bagby

Parade concludes at Lamar and Bagby

For more information on the 49th Annual Fiestas Patrias International Parade, visit the event’s Facebook page.

