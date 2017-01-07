2017 Golden Globes: Everything you need to know

Host Jimmy Fallon attends the 74th Annual Golden Globes Preview Day at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Golden Globes, aka award season's booziest night of stars and acceptance speeches, is taking place Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the 74th annual show that honors the best in TV and film.

It airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC

The show, which takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., will air live from coast to coast. E! will have a Red Carpet Live arrival special starting at 7 p.m. ET, and Ryan Seacrest will begin NBC's pre-show coverage at 6 p.m ET.

You can stream the show only if...

... you have a cable subscription. You need to select your TV provider to watch NBC from a streaming device. The red carpet will stream on Twitter starting at 6 p.m. ET.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association picks the winners

The HFPA is a small group of about 90 international journalists that are based in Southern California. Since the group is small (and has been accused of unfairly voting for glamorous stars), so winners tend to be unpredictable.

It's like the pre-game for the Oscars

The Academy Awards is the most prestigious of the awards shows. The three-hour Golden Globes, on the other hand, is a place where stars can try out fashion, sample parts of speeches and, frankly, get drunk. Talent in both TV and film are honored at the ceremony.

Jimmy Fallon is hosting

The Tonight Show host is a much more genial follow-up to the acerbic Ricky Gervais, who hosted last year. The host told Extra that he's going to open the show with a Saturday Night Live-style cold open with famous participants including Tina Fey.

Sylvester Stallone's daughters will serve as Miss Golden Globes

Every year, the HFPA gives the title of Mr. or Miss Golden Globe to the offspring of a Hollywood star. This year, Sophia, Scarlet and Sistine Stallone will share the honor and assist with the show. Their father won a Globe at last year's ceremony for his performance in Creed.

We expect Emma Stone, Mahershala Ali and Casey Affleck to get trophies

Movie critic Brian Truitt predicts who will win Globes here.

New TV shows will be represented

The HFPA has nominated plenty of shows that are only in their first season. For example, in the TV drama category, The Crown is going up against Westworld, This Is Us and Stranger Things.

Meryl Streep will get a lifetime achievement award

Streep, who's been nominated for 30 Globes (including one this year), will be given the Cecil B. Demille Award. Viola Davis will present the award.

A-listers will turn out

Presenters and nominees include Reese Witherspoon, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Bryan Cranston, Tom Hiddleston, Denzel Washington, Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Octavia Spencer, Kerry Washington and Amy Adams

