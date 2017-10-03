How to get to the 2017 ACL Music Festival

AUSTIN, Texas – Thousands of people are expected to visit Zilker Park in the coming weekends for the 2017 Austin City Limits Music Festival, and that means getting to and from the park without being stuck in traffic during your favorite act’s performance.

There is no parking at Zilker for the festival, but ACL Fest does offer complimentary shuttles that run between the Barton Springs West Entrance of the park and Republic Square, located at 4th and Guadalupe in downtown Austin. Shuttles will begin running at 10:30 a.m. and make their final return from the park at 11 p.m. each day of the festival. CapMetro will have increased service both weekends. TAP OR CLICK HERE for more information.

RideAustin is the official rideshare of the ACL Festival, and will have pick-up/drop-offs near Austin High each day. Attendees will need to take the MoPac footbridge across Lady Bird Lake to get to the festival. The festival’s website states those new to RideAustin can enter the promo code ACLFEST17 for $5 in credits. Other ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft are available this year, and all ride-hailing app users should be prepared for extended wait times and/or surge pricing due to demand.

Another option for those coming to Austin is the Fanzone Charter Bus. ACL Festival says the bus will run from multiple Texas cities, including Houston, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Cedar Park, Waco and College Station. TAP OR CLICK HERE for more information.

TAP OR CLICK HERE for more information about the 2017 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

© 2017 KVUE-TV