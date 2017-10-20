11 reasons why KFC is the best at Twitter

We know KFC can do chicken right, but they're pretty good at Twitter, too.

The fried chicken restaurant follows 11 accounts on Twitter, and it's a pretty interesting bunch.

Five accounts belong to each of The Spice Girls: Geri Horner, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie C and Victoria Beckham.

The other six are accounts of users with the first name Herb, including Green Bay Packers player Herb Waters and musician Herb Alpert.

In case you haven't figured this out yet, that's 11 "Herbs and Spices," in honor of KFC's secret fried chicken recipe.

On Thursday, Twitter user @edgette22 made the discovery.

.@KFC follows 11 people.



Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.



11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

Naturally, everyone on Twitter is freaking out about this.

the person that runs the KFC account needs a raise. I don't care how much they make now. GIVE THEM A RAISE. — Samantha O'Pumpkins (@sicklittlejag) October 19, 2017

"FINALLY" --KFC social media manager — Mrs. Carm (@Mrs_Carm) October 20, 2017

They must have a seasoned marketing person. 😉😉 #seewhatIdidthere — Adam Dzuricky (@thebatman012) October 20, 2017

Even Wendy's — with its own stellar Twitter reputation — got in on the action.

Just realized they weren't following back.

Rude.

Good joke though. — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 20, 2017

Copyright 2016 USA TODAY