11 reasons why KFC is the best at Twitter

Brett Molina, USA TODAY , WFAA 6:21 PM. CDT October 20, 2017

We know KFC can do chicken right, but they're pretty good at Twitter, too.

The fried chicken restaurant follows 11 accounts on Twitter, and it's a pretty interesting bunch.

Five accounts belong to each of The Spice Girls: Geri Horner, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie C and Victoria Beckham.

The other six are accounts of users with the first name Herb, including Green Bay Packers player Herb Waters and musician Herb Alpert.

In case you haven't figured this out yet, that's 11 "Herbs and Spices," in honor of KFC's secret fried chicken recipe.

On Thursday, Twitter user @edgette22 made the discovery.

Naturally, everyone on Twitter is freaking out about this.

Even Wendy's — with its own stellar Twitter reputation — got in on the action.

