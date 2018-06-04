An elite group of probable first-round picks will attend the NFL Draft in Dallas from April 26-28.

Thursday, the league released the list of 22 players who will be guests of the league at AT&T Stadium. Football fans around the country will recognize names like 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson or top running back Saquon Barkley.

Also on that list is UTSA defensive end Marcus Davenport, the 2017 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year.

The selection of Davenport would be the second time in UTSA football history that a player was taken in the NFL Draft. The only other Roadrunner to be drafted was tight end David Morgan, taken in the sixth round in 2016. If Davenport is selected in the first round, as many predict, it would a significant accomplishment for a program that played its first game in 2011.

On the list of invites to the @NFLDraft one stands out. Marcus Davenport, aka @MarcusJD84 of @UTSAFTBL.



10 yrs ago the school didn’t own a pair of shoulder-pads, let alone field a football team. It’s a textbook program build.

Congratulations to Marcus & Roadrunners Nation. pic.twitter.com/4hFo2yx8Yq — Brett Baker (@BrettSBaker) April 5, 2018

