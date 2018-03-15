It didn’t take long for word of the Arizona Cardinals releasing defensive back Tyrann Mathieu before the recruiting pitches started. Houston’s own defensive standout J.J. Watt was quick to get in on the act.

Come on over bro @Mathieu_Era — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 14, 2018

Mathieu was cut in a salary-related maneuver, as he was due over $14 million in 2018. He is coming off the first season of his five-year career where he was healthy enough to play more than 14 games.

The Honey Badger, as Mathieu is widely known, is one of the league’s more versatile defensive backs. He can play either safety spot as well as the slot corner position. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2015, as was Watt.

