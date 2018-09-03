It’s easy to try and figure out who the Houston Texans should sign to bolster the roster. But often NFL teams wind up making wise decisions by not signing a particular player, sometimes to the chagrin of the fan base attracted to a name or statistic.

Knowing who to avoid will be critical for new Texans GM Brian Gaine. Here are five free agents Gaine and the Texans should avoid even though they do carry some level of attractiveness.

Prince Amukamara

Amukamara is not a bad player by any means. The veteran cornerback had a decent season with the Chicago Bears in 2017 and is a high-floor player. He’s strong in run support, too.

The problem with Amukamara is he’s essentially Johnathan Joseph in coverage. He’s fine on shorter routes and with the play in front of him, but simply doesn’t have the wheels to turn and run with most wideouts anymore. The Bears paid him $7 million last year, and it’s hard to see the 29-year-old (in June) getting any better.

He’s also missed at least two games in every season since 2013 and has played 16 games just once in his seven-year career. In short, he’s a marginal (at best) upgrade from Joseph, with more injury issues and none of the chemistry or scheme fit J.Jo has in Houston. If the money is even close to equal, Gaine would be wise to stick with the familiar.

Tyler Eifert

When healthy, Eifert is one of the NFL’s most dynamic receivers at the tight end position. He moves like a wideout, capable of torching linebackers down the seam but with enough size that safeties cannot handle him. Eifert is a solid blocker, too.

When healthy…

That’s the rub for Eifert, the Bengals first-round pick back in 2013. He’s missed more games (41) than he’s played (39) in his five NFL seasons. that includes just 10 games played in the last two years as he’s dealt with myriad injury issues. Last season was a washout after back surgery. He missed time with multiple concussions another year. he even tore ankle ligaments in his one Pro Bowl.

The only reason the Texans need a tight end is because of injuries to C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin. Houston cannot afford to take that kind of risk, not after the injury-ravaged 2017 campaign.

Sebastian Janikowski

Ka’imi Fairbairn needs a legit competitor to his placekicking job this offseason, but the Texans need to resist the urge to chase the big name with the big leg.

Janikowski is one of the NFL’s best long-range field goal kickers of all time and an Oakland Raiders legend. He and current Texans punter Shane Lechler were one of the best specialist tandems in recent times.

Those times have past. While Lechler remains an upper-echelon punter, Janikowski has faded a bit. He’s missed 11 of his 61 field goal attempts in the last two seasons. He hasn’t finished in the top 15 in field goal accuracy since 2012. The 2000 first-round pick turns 40 in March, making him unlikely to regain his one-time Pro Bowl form.

Terrelle Pryor

One year ago, Pryor was one of the hottest names on the free agent market. Coming off a breakout campaign in Cleveland despite wretched quarterback play, the big wideout was expected to cash in and further etch himself as one of the NFL’s better receivers.

That didn’t happen. Pryor rejected a 4-year, $32 million deal from the Browns (they gave the deal to Kenny Britt instead) and got humbled, accepting a one-year, $6 million contract in Washington. He caught just 20 passes before going on injured reserve and was slow to pick up on the new offense.

He’ll be 29 in June and has had exactly one productive NFL season at his new position. Houston would be his third team in three years, but also his third offensive scheme to learn. For a guy who is not an instinctive or natural wide receiver, that’s a recipe for failure. The Texans can find someone else to be the third outside WR with a higher probability of success, and likely for a lot less money too.

Greg Robinson

Yes, he was the No. 2 overall pick in 2014 and plays a position of dire need in Houston, offensive tackle. He’s only 25 and is healthy, which for the Texans is a big plus.

Unfortunately, Robinson continues to prove he’s one of the biggest draft busts of the century. The Rams got tired of his head-down blocking and inability to sustain contact and dealt him to the Detroit Lions for peanuts last summer. The Lions had a huge need with left tackle Taylor Decker hurt, but Robinson quickly played his way out of the starting lineup. Something called Brian Mihalik proved a major upgrade over Robinson.

I watched every one of Robinson’s snaps, as well as every Texans snap last year. He’s not better than Chris Clark, Julie’n Davenport or even Breno Giacomini, who was unacceptable at right tackle. Hard pass here.

