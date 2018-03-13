(CBS SPORTS) -- One of the NFL's top free agents this cycle is suddenly off the market as quarterback Case Keenum intends to sign with the Denver Broncos once 2018 free agency officially begins on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Tuesday morning.

University of Houston grad Keenum last season led the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC championship game for the first time since 2009, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,547 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The 30-year-old quarterback started 14 games and set career marks in 2017 after playing sparingly for the Texans and Rams during his five prior NFL seasons.

Kirk Cousins, who spent his first six NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins, is the top free-agent quarterback available (not counting Drew Brees, who is expected to remain in New Orleans). His market will likely come down to the Vikings, Jets or possibly the Cardinals.

ESPN reports that the Broncos considered Cousins and also had discussion about former Keenum teammate Teddy Bridgewater, but instead went with Keenum on what is expected to be a short-term deal, per 9News.

