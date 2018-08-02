WASHINGTON (CBS) -- Everybody loves a parade, the saying goes, and no one more than President Trump. He was wowed last summer by a French military parade in Paris marking Bastille Day.

"It was one of the greatest parades I've ever seen. It was two hours on the button and it was military might," he said.

The next time he met the French president, the commander in chief said he wanted a parade of his own, only bigger.

"We may do something like that on July 4 in Washington, down Pennsylvania Avenue," he said. "I don't know. We're going to have to try and top it."

Planning has now begun for what would be the first military parade in the nation's capital since the end of the first Gulf War in 1991, the last time the U.S. could unequivocally declare military victory. With no new victories to celebrate and troops still in combat, some Democrats say it would be wasteful. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says this parade would just be a show of appreciation.

