Nidec Motor Corp. swimming pool motors have been recalled for posing an electrical shock hazard, according to the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes over 16,000 motor units sold in the U.S.

Units recalled include model numbers:

M63PWBLE-0121

M63PWBLM-0128

M63PWBLR-0131

M63PWBLS-0132

M63PWBLV-0135

M63PWBLW-0136

M63XZBMA-0139

M63PWBMB-0140

M63PWBMC-0141

M63PWBMD-0142

M63PWBME-0143

M63PWBMF-0144

M63PWBMG-0145

M63PWBSC-0229

CPSC describes the product on their website as, “variable speed swimming pool motors with a programmable user interface on the top. “Emerson” or “EcoTech EZ” is printed on top of the control box and the model number is printed on the rating plate located on the side of the pump,”

Consumers using the recalled motor should stop doing so immediately and contact Nidec Motor Corp. to schedule a FREE repair installation of an external ground lead.

The recalled motors were sold between September 2010 and October 2016 for $400 to $500 at Leslie’s Pool Supply and other select retail stores.

Wholesale suppliers that sold the recalled motor include:

Pool Builders Supply

Pool Corp.

Pool & Electrical Products

United Aqua Group

The product recall number is 17-174

For more information about the recall, click here.

To contact Nidec Motor Corp, click here.

