AUSTIN, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a brunch at the Governor's Mansion Wednesday morning for the honorees of the 2017 Texas Medal of Arts Awards.

He presented each person with medals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the arts and thanked them for giving back to Texas.

"You all were originally, at one point in time or another, shaped by the State of Texas," said Abbott. "Then in turn, you took that enrichment and applied it to your unique and exceptional talent. And you yourself helped shaped the State of Texas. And the State of Texas is better because of you."

Country music singer Kenny Rogers is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

John Paul and Eloise Dejoria, co-founders of Patron Spirits Company and John Paul Mitchell Systems are receiving Corporate Arts Patron Awards.

Actor Kris Kristofferson is receiving the Multimedia honor.

Socialite Lynn Wyatt is being awarded as the Individual Arts Patron for her contributions.

Lauren Anderson, the first Black principal ballerina in a major ballet company in the US, is receiving the award for Dance.

Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is receiving the honor for music.

The Dallas Black DanceTheater is being awarded in the Arts Education category.

Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry is being honored for her work in theater.

The Tobin Endowment is receiving the Foundation Arts Patron honor.

Artist Leo Villareal is being honored for Visual Arts.

Architect Frank Welch is receiving an honor for Architecture.

Writer, journalist and documentary filmmaker John Phillip Santos is receiving the Literary Arts honor.

Journalist Scott Pelley is being honored for Journalism.

