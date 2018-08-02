Richardson officer shot, killed in the line of duty; suspect in custody

A suspected gunman who fatally shot a Richardson police officer and a civilian was taken into custody following a standoff at an apartment complex Wednesday night. Click here to read more.

'A really tough decision': Mom walks out when college football recruit picks Florida

Jacob Copeland announced that he'll play for Florida, picking the Gators and coach Dan Mullen over Alabama and Tennessee. Copeland's decision triggered an emotional moment on national television by his mother, Betty Copeland, who was decked out in Alabama gear. Click here to read more.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash shuts down Almeda Road

Houston police confirm at least one person was killed when an 18-wheeler, a car and a pickup truck collided on Almeda early Thursday. The crash happened just south of Reed Road in southwest Houston. As of 6:45 a.m. all lanes of Almeda remained blocked in both directions. Click here to read more.

George W. Bush says Russia meddled in 2016 US election

Former President George W. Bush said on Thursday that "there's pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled" in the 2016 American presidential election, forcefully rebutting fellow Republican Donald Trump's denials of Moscow trying to affect the vote. Click here to read more.

Tejano star Joe Lopez released from prison, will register as sex offender

Joe Lopez, the former lead singer and co-founder of the Tejano group Mazz, has been released from prison. Click here to read more.

