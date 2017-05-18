Three teachers from Smithson Valley High School resigned from their positions amidst allegations of alcohol possession while chaperoning prom, according to a statement from the Comal Independent School District.

The three teachers resigned prior to the completion of an investigation by campus and district administrators into possible unprofessional conduct, said Steve Sanford from Comal ISD.

Sanford noted that Assistant Principal Dawn Sellers also resigned for personal reasons unrelated to the issue.

Read the full statement below:

Shortly after the SVHS senior prom, campus and district administrators began an investigation into possible unprofessional conduct, involving the possession of alcohol, on the part of some teachers who were there to chaperone the prom. During the investigation, three teachers resigned their positions.The assistant principal, Dawn Sellers, was not part of the investigation and resigned for personal reasons apart from this issue.

