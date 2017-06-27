When the Congressional Budget Office released its score of the Senate’s healthcare bill, the secretary of Health and Human Services was in Dallas meeting with doctors.

"What we heard is what we’ve been hearing all over the country but it’s seems to be even more acute in Texas," said Sec. Tom Price.

He says they told him the Affordable Care Act is hurting their practices by financially pinching their patients.

"Patients may have an insurance card, but they’re not getting care because they can’t afford either the premium or the deductible," he said.

Price is confident the Senate Republican’s plan to repeal and replace it can solve that and many other problems. And he wasn’t phased by Monday’s announcement saying 22 million more Americans would not have coverage in 2026 under the Senate’s plan.

"The Congressional Budget Office does a pretty good job with how much something costs," Price said. "It does a relatively poor job with how many people get covered on an insurance plan."

Texas Senator John Cornyn agreed, saying in a statement “Our plan will help address Obamacare’s ballooning costs for consumers by lowering premiums over time and cutting taxes, and today’s estimate confirms that.”

Democratic critics say that’s spin to hide deep cuts that will hurt the most vulnerable.

"We’ve got to stop this bill before it does damage to our healthcare," said Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois.

Someone WFAA had not yet heard from as of Monday night was Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz is one of five Republicans that have said they couldn't support the bill, but he did not comment Monday on the CBO score.

If, as expected, all Senate Democrats vote against the bill, it will only take two Republicans voting 'no' to sink it. Senate Republicans are calling for a vote before the end of the week and the start of their July 4th holiday.

© 2018 WFAA