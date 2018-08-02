HOUSTON – Houston police say a man was wounded but is expected to survive a shooting outside a Third Warner convenience store overnight.

The man was shot on Scott at Rosalie around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a silver or champagne drove up, and someone inside fired several shots.

The man was shot on Scott at Rosalie around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was wounded in the leg and possibly his back. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police do not have a detailed description of the gunman.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

© 2018 KHOU-TV