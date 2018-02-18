HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department confirms one of its firefighters has been relieved of duty after he was arrested in Denver on felony charges.

Records from the Denver Sheriff’s Department show Luke McIntosh was booked into jail Feb. 12 on sex assault charges.

Records on HFD’s website show McIntosh took his civil service exam to become a firefighter in March 2016.

Further details in the case have not yet been released.

HFD says McIntosh will remain suspended pending the results of an investigation.

