Tiffany Craig is an investigative reporter passionate about helping people. She fights to fix consumer problems for Houstonians.

Tiffany began work at KHOU 11 in 2010, but is no stranger to the Bayou City. She grew up, like many of you, watching the late Marvin Zindler help consumers.

"To be able to accomplish a fraction of what Marvin did for Houstonians is a dream come true for me,” she said.

Tiffany is a graduate of North Shore High School in east Harris County. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree in radio/television/film at Sam Houston State University.

She spent a year behind the scenes at KTRK ABC 13 before landing her first shot at reporting in Amarillo at KVII. Her television career continued with a move to Alabama, where she worked in Birmingham at ABC 33/40 and then moved to WKRG Channel 5 in Mobile.

Since becoming a reporter, Tiffany has covered hurricanes and presidents and has a wall of awards for her stories. However, her current position of "fighting for the little guy" is by far the most rewarding.

She encourages unhappy consumers to get in touch with her and discuss their problems. You can email her at investigates@khou.com.

In her spare time, Tiffany loves bargain shopping, traveling and eating. Tiffany lives with her family in Kingwood.

How long have you lived in Houston?

Off and on since the third grade.

Where is your hometown?

Dingwall, Scotland, and Houston.

What is something you wouldn't leave the house without?

Bottled water.

What is your favorite part of working in television news?

I love doing interviews and connecting with people.

What are your favorite foods?

My mom's mac n cheese.

Who is your favorite band?

Thievery Corporation.

What is always in your refrigerator that you cannot live without?

Cheese.

Coffee, tea or neither?

Coffee.

What is one thing people might be surprised to know about you?

I get really nervous before I go on TV.

Where was your last vacation?

Fiji.

Do you have any siblings?

I have two sisters (Samantha and Vanessa).

What else might we like to know about you?

I have a famous second cousin. His name is Daniel Craig, but you probably know him as Bond, James Bond.

What is your favorite pastime?

Eating.

What is one thing you dream to do?

Carpool Karaoke with James Corden!

