Stephanie Whitfield joined the KHOU 11 News team in December 2015, but this is not her first time in the KHOU 11 newsroom.

Stephanie started her career behind the scenes as a KHOU.com intern, then an assignment editor.

Stephanie got her first on air job at KBTX-TV in Bryan/College Station. Most recently, she was a reporter at WGHP-TV in North Carolina covering stories in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point.

She covered a vast range of stories during her time in the Carolinas, including everything from the on air shooting of a morning news team in Roanoke, VA to the lowering of the Confederate Flag in Columbia, SC.

Stephanie is thrilled to return home to Houston with her husband, Jarrod! Stephanie grew up in the Memorial area where she attended The Kinkaid School.

She went on to graduate from the University of Southern California with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Stephanie loves getting to know new people and places, so let her know what's going on in your community.

Connect with Stephanie on Facebook and Twitter or send her an email at sfrishberg@khou.com

