Sherry Williams is an Emmy-winning TV news pro with decades of experience covering everything from hurricanes to history-making heroes.

Weekday mornings she has more fun before dawn than most people have all day as she reports on entertaining places, people and events in the Houston area.

“Whatever story I’m on, I always try to bring humility and humanity to it,” Sherry says. “Many of the people I interact with are at one of the highest or lowest points in their lives. I am always conscience of that and I try to treat them the way I would like to be treated if I were in their shoes.”

Sherry has worked in Houston, Dallas, Detroit, Bryan-College Station and as a correspondent for Black Entertainment Television.

Before joining the KHOU 11 News Team, she anchored the 9 p.m. news at Channel 39, where she also produced and hosted the Emmy-nominated interview show, “The Conversation with Sherry Williams.”

Before joining Houston’s CW station, Sherry was a reporter at Fox 26 Houston.

Sherry grew up in Houston's Third Ward near the Texas Southern University campus. She attended Houston ISD’s Turner Elementary, Lanier Junior High and Lamar High School. She attended college at Texas A&M University in College Station, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism. She began her broadcast career as a reporter and anchor at Bryan radio station, WTAW, while she was still in college.

Sherry is married to her college sweetheart, Rube Williams, Jr., Ph.D. She gets a kick out of telling people he is a real life rocket scientist. They have a talented daughter named Tye who is a mommy to two adorable sons.

Sherry is also an experienced marathoner in two sports.

In April 2004 she began an annual tradition of riding her bike in the MS-150 marathon ride from Houston to Austin to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

In 2010, she founded the KHOU 11 Bike Team, made up of co-workers and friends who also shared a desire to complete the 180-mile MS 150.

In January 2011, Sherry ran her first half-marathon in memory of her dear brother Reginald, who passed away from colon cancer in October 2010. The next year she ran in memory or her father Woodard, who also passed away after battling cancer. The 2013 Houston Aramco Half-Marathon was William’s final one.

“I developed an issue with the I-T band in my leg,” Sherry says. “With mixed feelings, I have turned away from running marathons to focus on my first loves—cycling and tennis. I have always been somewhat athletic. I consider it the best therapy in the world—great for the mind, body and soul.”

How long have you lived in Houston?

I grew up here, moved away at 18 to attend Texas A&M and then returned in 1999.

Favorite part of working in news?

The adrenaline rush of covering breaking news and the connection of talking to viewers from the anchor desk.

If you could trade lives with someone for a day, who would that be?

No one. I love my life. Every day.

What are your favorite books?

The Bible and any well-written mystery.

What are your favorite foods?

The kind that taste really good!

What kind of music do you like?

Anything I can run or bike to.

Who is your favorite band?

Gotta pick just one??!! Earth, Wind & Fire. And I LOVED Prince!!

What is always in your refrigerator you cannot live without?

Bottled water.

What is one thing you dream to do?

Help produce a movie.

What is one thing about you most people might be surprised by?

I used to bully my younger brother when we were kids. Then one day, he socked me in the nose and I never bullied him again.

Do you have any siblings?

Four living, two deceased. RIP, Tony and Reg.

What else might we like to know about you?

I cannot sing a note. I cannot dance very well. But I love to do both! Ha!

What is your favorite pastime?

Does napping count? If not, cycling and tennis.

What is your favorite car model?

Bentley, the two door, drop-top sport coupe model. Ahhhh…

Who is your personal hero?

Jesus.

If you had $1 million, what would you do with it?

Is it tax free? Share it, mostly with my creditors.

Did anyone inspire you in your life?

My dear parents, Helen and Raleigh.

