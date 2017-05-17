Scott Noll is an investigative reporter passionate about exposing wrongdoing, fighting for transparency and holding public officials accountable to the voters who sign their paychecks.

He joined KHOU 11 in April 2012 and has nearly two decades of news experience, including stops in Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Scott’s work has been honored with more than a dozen local, state and regional awards, including five Lone Star Emmys and the Edward R. Murrow Award. More importantly, his investigations have led to changes in policies, new legislation and criminal prosecutions.

He is a Northeast Ohio native and a graduate of The Ohio State University. Scott and his wife are the proud parents of a son and daughter.

