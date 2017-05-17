(Photo: KHOU)

Ron Trevino is one of KHOU's award-winning journalists, bringing nearly 40 years of television news experience to the anchor desk -- 32 of those years, right here at KHOU. Ron anchors KHOU 11 News This Morning and KHOU 11 News at Noon.

He's a recipient of the Dallas Press Club's Katie Award for Best Major Market Newscast and winner of the United Press International National Broadcast Award for Spot News.

The Texas native began his television career while still in high school, at KRIS-TV and KEDT-TV in Corpus Christi, and continued honing his craft at KIII-TV while attending Del Mar College. He continued his education at the University of Houston and joined KHOU in 1982 as a producer.

At various times at KHOU 11 News he's handled reporting, anchoring and producing duties, including a stint as executive producer of the morning news. His assignments have taken him from the war-torn streets of Sarajevo to the masterpiece-filled halls of the Vatican.

Over the years, Ron has been very active in the community, volunteering his time and efforts to a number of local charities and causes including: the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance of Houston, Courtney's Crusade, the Escape Family Resource Center and many area schools and hospitals.

Connect with Ron on Facebook and Twitter

How long have you lived in Houston?

I moved to the Houston area in 1982. I've lived in southwest Houston, Bellaire, Montrose, The Heights, Katy and Sugar Land.

What is your favorite mobile app?

I just LOVE Spotify. It's a music rental service. Just about every album under the sun is there for you. But, you rent it. There's no ownership. I'm fine with that, because really, must we own everything in life?

Where is your hometown?

The Sparkling City by the Sea. Where else but Corpus Christi.

What is something you wouldn t leave the house without?

Car keys? My iPhone? Pants? Shades? I can be so needy!

What is your favorite part of working in television news?

The people. Without question. I meet fascinating people every day.

If you could trade lives with someone for a day, who would that be?

John, Paul, George or Ringo....on any day in 1964. Or, Commander Neil Armstrong on July 20, 1969.

What is your favorite movie in 2011?

The King's Speech

What are your 3 favorite films?

Wow, that one is hard to answer because I have so many. Godfather I and II (counting them as one big movie), Goodfellas and The Big Lebowski. I know if I really had all day to think about it, I would have different choices...it's a TOUGH QUESTION!

What are your favorite books?

Lonesome Dove. All the Pretty Horses....anything by William Boyd or Ray Bradbury or Philip Roth or Ian McEwen.

What are your favorite foods?

Sushi...Steak...Chicken...Italian...Mexican...Asian...(I'm not picky!)

What kind of music do you like?

All over the map on that. From classical to country to alternative rock.

Who is your favorite band?

The Beatles.

What is always in your refrigerator you cannot live without?

Ice. It's in my veins. And, I don't even KNOW what that means.

Coffee or tea or neither?

Can't I have BOTH?

What is one thing you dream to do?

Travel all over Europe for a year.

What is one thing about you most people might be surprised by?

When it's karaoke time, I sing Sinatra. Like it's never been sung before.

What is your favorite vacation spot?

Corpus Christi...because I get to hang out with old friends and dear relatives.

Where was your last vacation?

Galveston for Spring Break.

What is your favorite soft drink?

Diet coke....it's a joke how much I gulp every day.

Do you have any siblings?

I am one of eight kids.

What else might we like to know about you?

I'm really a geek who loves to read, and listen to boring interviews on the BBC.

What is your favorite pastime?

Nothing is as relaxing as reading a great novel.

What is your favorite car model?

The classic Thunderbirds of the 1960s. The dashboard is so futuristic. Or at least it was the 1960s view of the future. AWESOME.

Who is your hero?

Tough one...too many. Start with my mom and dad. Everyone else comes in second.

If you had 1-million dollars, what would you do with it?

NOT SPEND IT!

Did anyone inspire you in your life?

So many people, not enough time to even get into. But, I've always drawn strength from the underdogs in life. They were counted out, but rose to victory. The people who never gave up, despite the odds. The meek, who end up inheriting the world. As Bill Murray once said, ....a Cinderella story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV