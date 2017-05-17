(Photo: KHOU)

Rekha Muddaraj joined the KHOU 11 News team in 2012 and is happy to call Houston home! She anchors KHOU 11 News weekdays at 4 p.m. with Len Cannon.

Rekha comes from sunny San Diego, where she worked as an Emmy-award winning reporter at KFMB-TV since 2007. During her time in Southern California, she covered a wide range of stories, including devastating wildfires, trials that made national headlines and even the royal couple's first visit to the United States.

Her first job was in Pittsburg, Kan., at KOAM-TV, where she had the unique experience of covering news in four states: Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Rekha loves the heat – she was born and raised in Phoenix, Ariz. She is a proud graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University, and holds dual degrees in broadcasting and political science.

When she's not working, Rekha and her husband, Neil, are running around after their two little girls. She also loves to cook, bury her nose in an issue of Vogue, travel and try all the great restaurants around Houston.

Rekha always loves a good story – tell her yours!

Connect with Rekha on Facebook and Twitter, or send her a good, old-fashion email to rmuddaraj@khou.com.

