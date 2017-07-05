Michelle Choi (Photo: KHOU)

Houston native Michelle Choi joined KHOU in 2017 as a multi-skilled journalist and is both thrilled and grateful to be working in her favorite city.

Born in South Korea, Michelle was raised in Houston since the age of 3. The Stratford High School alumna received a degree in business marketing from the University of Houston, but decided to go after her dream and passion of being a journalist instead. Her journalism career is proof that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams; just keep going!

After landing news internships in both Houston and Atlanta, and a brief stop in Tulsa, Michelle became an MMJ/Anchor at KTEN-TV, covering a vast range of stories affecting the Texoma (North Texas and Southern Oklahoma) communities for more than 2 years.

When she’s not working, Michelle loves to find hidden gem eateries around Houston. She’s a huge foodie, so if you have any suggestions, please let her know!

Michelle believes every person has a story and would be honored and to tell yours. No story is ever too big or small.

Connect with Michelle on Facebook and Twitter.

What is your favorite thing about Houston?

The diversity AND food!

What schools in Houston did you attend?

Thornwood Elementary, Spring Forest Middle School, Stratford High School, University of Houston...full-on Houston education right here.

What might you like to know about me?

Despite my profession, I’m quite shy. But I genuinely love getting to know people and hearing their stories. I’m a walking contradiction -- what can I say?

Do you have any pets?

Yes, two small dogs. A miniature poodle named Lulu, and a maltipoo named Lola. Since I’m a working dog mom, they stay with my grandparents.

What is your favorite part of working in television news?

The daily surprise! No day is ever the same. It’s truly amazing to be able to meet the most interesting, kindest, funniest people in your community, and be allowed to share their story – and call it your job!

What are your favorite foods?

Everything. I mean that. If it’s good, I’m willing to give it a shot. I will say though, I do love my Asian and Mexican food here in Houston.

Coffee or tea or neither?

Sweet tea, I am a Texas girl after all!

What is one thing you dream to do?

As a journalist, I’m living my dream. I only hope I can continue this career for years and years to come.

Where was your last vacation?

Breckenridge, Colo. Nothing like being one with nature, surrounded by mountains to sooth and refresh your mind, body and soul.

What is your favorite midnight snack?

Anything sweet!

What is your favorite pastime?

Relaxing and spending time with my friends and family. My favorite pastime when alone is binge-watching my favorite shows on Netflix and catching up on sleep. I’m also a fan of yoga, hot yoga, especially!

