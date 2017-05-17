(Photo: KHOU)

KHOU 11 News Reporter and Anchor Mia Gradney is a native Houstonian and three-time Emmy award winning anchor/host, reporter and producer. She's covered everything from Hollywood premieres to hurricanes and health stories.

Mia previously worked as a main anchor, reporter, host, and producer at Houston's CW 39 for over a decade. In 2005 she filed reports from Reliant Park when Hurricane Katrina evacuees first arrived at the Astrodome. Just a few weeks later she documented the mass evacuations across Texas in response to Hurricane Rita.

Mia secured her first Emmy nod in 2006 with a nomination for an in depth look at prescription drug abuse on college campuses. Three Emmy awards would later follow for special and environmental coverage including a half-hour television program she journeyed to Costa Rica to report, host and produce.

Mia's a movie buff and was happy to have had Hollywood as one of her on-going assignments. She regularly visited Tinseltown and traveled the world to interview Hollywood stars like Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Fergie and Diane Keaton.

Behind the scenes, Mia keeps busy by giving back to others. Mia is an advisory board member and long time volunteer at Dress for Success Houston. She's helped suit up up low-income women in transition with interview appropriate clothing for over a decade. In 2003, she and a fellow volunteer co-founded Women of Wardrobe. The young professionals group supports Dress For Success Houston through fundraising and volunteerism.

Mia is also a huge friend and fan of The Children's Art Project. She spent many summers chronicling pediatric cancer patients travels to Sea World San Antonio and the Austin State Capital for arts and good times galore. Mia also had the honor of accompanying young patients and hospital staff to Park City, Utah to document the Rehabilitative Ski Program's 25th Anniversary.

Mia is a proud Bearkat and graduate of Sam Houston State University. She is a two-time inductee of the Sam Houston State/Dan Rather Radio/Television Hall of Honor.

Mia's married and a mommy to one daughter. Together, they like jogging, cycling and spoiling their Boston Terrier Georgie.

Mia hoards accessories. There's not a bauble she can resist. She was dubbed one of Houston's most stylish people by Health & Fitness Sports Magazine.

Mia likes a challenge and doesn't mind getting dirty. She's competed in the mud-filled obstacle course Warrior Dash (think head-to-toe mud, military crawl and scaling walls), The Metro Dash (flipping big rig tires among other things) and the BP MS-150.

When Mia's not on the set or in the field, you're likely to see her at the movies. She loves films spanning all genres from romantic comedies to mobster movies. You can join her every second Wednesday of the month for her Girls Night Out movie series at Studio Movie Grill City Centre.

