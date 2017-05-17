Melissa Correa joined KHOU 11 News in December 2015. This is a return to Houston for Melissa who graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.

The two time Emmy-award winning journalist previously worked in her hometown in the Rio Grande Valley along the Texas-Mexico border. She was first to break multiple international headlines linked to immigration, human and drug smuggling.

In 2014, Melissa followed U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to Costa Rica.

She reported on the U.S. resources being used to help create federal security programs within the Central American country. In 2013, Melissa traveled to Moore, Oklahoma to cover the aftermath of an EF-5 tornado.

Her reports and a campaign organized by her employer, KRGV-TV, garnered more than $110,000 in donations. That money was then used to rebuild playgrounds at the site of two elementary schools in that took the brunt of the Oklahoma twister.

Her investigation into the suspicious and sudden death of a border police chief earned praise from advocates who fight for the release of public information.

Melissa earned four regional Edward R. Murrow awards, several state journalism awards and was a part of the news team honored with a Delta Sigma Chi award for breaking news coverage of a stand-off between a gang member and police.

She's also worked in Richmond, Virginia at WWBT-TV and at KOSA-TV in Odessa, Texas.

The Spanish-speaking UH Cougar alum is thrilled to be back in Houston. She's active on social media.

Connect with Melissa on Facebook and Twitter or send her an email at mcorrea@khou.com

