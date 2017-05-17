(Photo: KHOU)

Len Cannon calls Houston the friendliest big city in America.

He joined KHOU 11 News in 2006. His daughter is a Texan; she was born the following year.

Cannon co-anchors the 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

He also gets out into the community and does stories, including profiles on outstanding Houstonians and a popular segment called "Len at Work."

In "Len at Work" he has done every job from rodeo clown, (yes he got in the barrel and got knocked around by a bull) to going through Houston Police Department SWAT training. And he learned a few tricks from the Harlem Globetrotters.

Cannon grew up in Troy, Ohio, and is a graduate of Ashland University in Ohio. He started his career in Cleveland on the radio, then he moved on to work TV news jobs in Toledo, New Orleans, Seattle and New York. He spent seven years as a correspondent for Dateline NBC.

He has won Emmys and the prestigious Columbia University DuPont Award for his reporting.

Len emcees dozens of events for various organizations every year. He also visits several schools to talk about broadcasting as a career.

His wife is the founder of Parentspost.com.

Favorite vacation spot? Tough call, but since we love beaches, Palmalican Island in my wife’s native Philippines- Spectacular!

First car? 1973 Dodge Coronet nicknamed “Betsy.” Don’t ask why, just sounded appropriate.

Happiest day in my life? 2 days, the day I got married in 1997 and the day our daughter was born.

Birthplace? I was born in my Dad’s hometown, Stamford, CT about 40 minutes northeast of NYC.

Favorite song? Right now, it’s anything by Adele.

Any talents? I sang in gospel choirs growing up. Yes, I can hold a note!

Favorite social media site? Facebook. It’s great interaction with viewers and I get to share what’s going on in my life, as well as work.

What makes me star struck? I have interviewed famous people my entire career, but it’s the people I idolized as a child that get me. I met former NFL Star Jim Brown a couple of years ago in Houston, and was mesmerized, because he was “the man” when I was playing football as a kid.

Hobbies? Tennis, reading and travel

Favorite movie lately? "Captain Fantastic." It's a movie any parent would appreciate.

