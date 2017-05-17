Lauren Talarico started at KHOU 11 News in July 2014 as an MMJ reporter. Lauren came to Houston from Columbia, S.C., where she anchored a two-and-a-half hour morning show at WLTX-TV. She loved having the opportunity to deliver the news bright and early. Lauren also has seven years of experience as a producer.

From her hometown of Clinton, N.Y., Lauren journeyed down south to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. There, she earned her bachelor's degree in journalism and electronic media. After graduation, she packed her bags and moved to London, where she worked as an associate producer for an Academy Award winning company. However, journalism was in her blood, so when she returned to the U.S. she started her career in TV news.

Lauren is an award-winning journalist, having earned an Associated Press award for excellence in education reporting. She's also been nominated for four Emmy awards and is hoping the fifth time's the charm! Lauren is also a children's author and had her first book published, Teatime with Tigers, in 2011. In 2012 and 2013, she was named one of Columbia's most fashionable people by Wink Magazine.

Giving back to the community has been an important part of Lauren's life. She has dedicated much of her time to Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Special Olympics.

Connect with Lauren on Facebook and Twitter

If you could trade lives with someone for a day, who would that be?

Hmm…that's a tough one, but I'm going with Ellen DeGeneres! She is always so upbeat and optimistic; I would love to see what makes her tick. She is endlessly surprising people and making them happy. I would love that!

What is your favorite mobile app?

That depends what I'm doing. At work, Google Maps, because I have no sense of direction! To veg out, I'm going with Word With Friends.

What is something you wouldn't leave the house without?

My iPhone and lipstick.

What is your favorite part about working in news?

There are so many things I love about my job. Every day I get the unique opportunity to tell someone's story or be a voice for someone who is facing an injustice.

What is always in your refrigerator and you cannot live without?

Cheese. I'm a cheeseaholic.

What are your favorite movies?

Life is Beautiful, It's a Wonderful Life and anything by Pixar.

What is your source of motivation when working out?

Thinking about all the cheese I ate the day before! And Netflix.

What is one thing about you most people would be surprised by?

I cry at Humane Society commercials. Really.

What Else Would You Like to Add?

I have been married to Charlie since 2008. We have two amazing dogs. Charlie is English, so we try to visit our family in the UK once a year. I also have an amazing sister, Heather, who lives in Manhattan and wonderful parents. God has blessed me with an amazing support group.

