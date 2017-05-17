Larry Seward

Larry joined KHOU 11 News in November 2011. He's excited to learn about everything that affects Houstonians. He comes to KHOU 11 News from Kansas City, where he spent more than six years with KSHB-TV. There he covered major stories, including the May 2011 Joplin tornado and President Obama's inauguration. He also spent nearly two years as a one-man-band reporting in the Florence-Myrtle Beach, S.C., area.

Prior to that, Larry worked as producer, reporter, anchor and assistant sports director for WOUB-TV in Athens, Ohio. Three of his stories earned national recognition, including a Mark of Excellence from the Society of Professional Journalists for best sports reporting. He also spent a few months as a field producer for WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

A Cincinnati native, Larry simply loves telling stories. He also loves watching sports of all kinds. His interests include cheering all Cincinnati pro sports teams, watching European soccer, learning the game of cricket, classical music, reading, Bible study and spending time with family, friends and his beautiful wife, Tracy.

Larry is a magna cum laude graduate of Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Connect with Larry on Facebook and Twitter

How long have you lived in Houston?

I moved to Houston in November 2011.

What is your favorite mobile app?

I don't really have one, but if you push: YouTube mobile.

Where is your hometown?

Cincinnati, Ohio.

Do you have any pets?

No pets.

What is something you wouldn't leave the house without?

A Bible.

What is your favorite part of working in television news?

Meeting people and telling their stories.

If you could trade lives with someone for a day, who would that be?

I'd trade with my dad.

What are your 3 favorite films?

Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III (can I include Rocky IV?).

What are your favorite books?

The Great Brain, Tell Me a Story, Bible.

What are your favorite foods?

Pizza.

What kind of music do you like?

R&B, Gospel, Christian, clean Hip-Hop.

Who is your favorite band?

I don't really have one. I do love Acapella, though.

What is always in your refrigerator you cannot live without?

Water, Gatorade, apple sauce, strawberries, oranges.

Coffee or tea or neither?

Hot tea (my wife is rubbing off on me).

What is one thing you dream to do?

Raise children.

What is one thing about you most people might be surprised by?

I love Chuckie Cheese--can't wait to have kids to go on a regular basis!

What is your favorite vacation spot?

Anywhere with my wife.

What is your favorite soft drink?

Don't have one; I like water.

Do you have any siblings?

I have two older sisters, Renee' and Kristie.

What else might we like to know about you?

I'm not against the Texans or Astros as long as they don't play my Bengals or Reds.

What is your favorite pastime?

Chilling.

What is your favorite car model?

Anything that is low maintenance.

Who is your hero?

My dad.

If you had $1 million, what would you do with it?

My wife and I would help as many people as we could.

Did anyone inspire you in your life?

My mom and dad.

© 2017 KHOU-TV