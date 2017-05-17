Josh Chapin joined KHOU 11 News in January 2015. Prior to moving to Houston, he was a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor for WVIT, the NBC owned & operated station in Hartford, Connecticut.

Josh was based in the New Haven bureau in the Nutmeg State and got to know the Elm City inside and out. His stories ranged from college protests to public transportation as well as education debates and local politics. Josh was one of the first reporters on scene of a massive train derailment in Bridgeport that injured more than 70 people. He extensively covered the suburban commuter rail system, Metro North, including a power failure in the Bronx that crippled service from New York City to Stamford, as well as other problems on a railroad that hundreds of thousands of commuters rely on daily.

In his second month in Connecticut, Josh, along with many other colleagues, was assigned to cover the aftermath of the Sandy Hook elementary school shootings in Newtown, CT, that resulted in the death of 20 six and seven year-old students and 6 educators. It was the deadliest mass shooting at a grade school in U.S. history. The station earned a Peabody for its coverage. In 2013, when two bombs exploded after the Boston Marathon, Josh reported for 5 straight days in Boston as police hunted for two suspects. A year later, NBC had Josh and a colleague return to the scene, as the city remembered those that were lost.

Josh also did a series of reports after Hurricane Sandy, detailing one shoreline man's struggle to rebuild his house and the paperwork that many like him faced just to get back in their homes. Of the nearly 170 municipalities in Connecticut, Josh got to see and report in most of them.

Before Connecticut, Josh spent nearly 3 years at News 12 The Bronx and News 12 Brooklyn in a variety of capacities. He began behind the scenes as an assignment editor, freelanced as a reporter and was eventually promoted to full time reporter and then weekend anchor. While in the outer-boroughs of New York, Josh was a one-man band reporter--researching, writing shooting and editing his own stories. In Brooklyn, Josh reported live during Hurricane Irene and covered the nationally followed murder of Leiby Kletzy—an Orthodox Jewish boy who was abducted, dismembered and killed on his way home from day camp.

Josh got his start in the TV business while interning for WNCN—the NBC affiliate in Raleigh, North Carolina. He drove from Duke University where he got his degree in Classical Languages and Media Studies in 2009.

What is your favorite mobile app?

ESPN (and KHOU 11!)

Where is your hometown?

New York City. And I'm proud to hail from the Big Apple.

What is something you wouldn't leave the house without?

Something to read (preferably with a crossword puzzle in it)

What is your favorite part of working in television news?

Telling your stories. It sounds cliché but it's true. I get to meet different people from various backgrounds every day and hopefully I can touch these folks by sharing what they have to say and giving them a voice in their communities.

If you could trade lives with someone for a day, who would that be?

Lester Holt

What are your favorite books?

The Great Gatsby, Catcher in the Rye, Moneyball, To Kill a Mockingbird

What kind of music do you like?

Everything. Now I just have to get more country on my iTunes.

Who is your favorite band?

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Beatles are a close second. Black Keys are good too…

Coffee, tea or neither?

Coffee

What is one thing you dream to do?

Be a better journalist.

If you had 1-million dollars, what would you do with it?

Invest it or a buy a house – and travel to every continent.

Did anyone inspire you in your life?

My parents and my teachers

What is your favorite midnight snack?

Pretzels

What are your 3 favorite films?

I have too many to count but I'll say The Graduate, Groundhog Day and Animal House…(can I include Trading Places, too?)

What is one thing about you most people might be surprised by?

I'm 6 foot 1 inches tall and don't like chocolate

What is your favorite vacation spot?

Hawaii

Do you have any siblings?

Only child. Though I have some great step siblings. I do have issues sharing sometimes.

What is your favorite pastime?

Sitting down with a beer and watching a baseball game.

