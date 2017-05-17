KHOU 11 News Investigative Reporter Jeremy Rogalski began investigating taxpayer waste, public corruption and wrongdoing for the KHOU 11 News I-Team in August 2004, after working three years as a general assignment reporter for KHOU 11 News. His stories have changed laws, shut down corrupt businesses and helped countless Texans along the way.

His recent work exposed a ticket-rigging scandal at the Houston Police Department, in which several police officers listed each other on speeding tickets when they were never there. City prosecutors dismissed thousands of tickets after the investigation aired.

In another series of reports, the Texas Office of the Attorney General closed down two diploma mills featured by the I-Team, including one that awarded a high school diploma to a basset hound—yes a "graduating" dog!

Other award-winning stories include "Drowning in Neglect," which uncovered health and safety problems at Houston swimming pools that were ignored by city inspectors. Additionally, "Soldiers at Risk" earned the I-Team a National Emmy award for outstanding investigative reporting. It exposed how soldiers at various points in the desert war were rationed to dangerously low amounts of fresh drinking water.

In 2007, Jeremy and the I-Team were awarded the coveted duPont Columbia University Award, the broadcast equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize, for an investigation into Texas Justice: how the law allows prosecutors to withhold pretrial evidence from the defense, sometimes resulting in wrongful convictions.

It was the second time Jeremy shared in the duPont award: his first was while working in the investigative unit at WTHR-TV in Indianapolis, Ind. He also is an 18-time Emmy winner and four-time Regional Edward R. Murrow Award recipient.

Jeremy is a graduate of DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., and a native Chicagoan, where he grew up in the left field bleachers of Wrigley Field.

When not reporting the news, Jeremy enjoys spending time with his wife and two young sons, whom he coaches on the little league baseball diamond.

He also plays guitar and enjoys a friendly game of Texas Hold 'Em.

Connect with Jeremy on Facebook and Twitter

© 2017 KHOU-TV