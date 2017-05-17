Jason Bristol (Photo: KHOU)

Award-winning Sports Anchor Jason Bristol joined KHOU 11 News in October 2016 after 11 years in Harrisburg, Pa., with WHP-TV, where he served as sports director.

While at WHP-TV, he won 21 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards and received 47 Emmy nominations for both anchoring and reporting. He also earned three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards -- the first and only ones in that station's history -- including one for his continuing coverage of Harrisburg's failed National Sports Hall of Fame project.

Bristol is believed to be the first and only person ever in the Mid-Atlantic region to win Emmy awards for both Most Outstanding Sports Anchor and Most Outstanding Sports Reporter in the same year (2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014).

He has also received numerous first-place awards from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Broadcasters Association (AP) for Enterprise/Individual Reporting; Continuing Coverage; News Feature Story; Sportscast, Sports Play-by-Play; and Best Sports Feature Story.

Bristol has also worked in Bridgeport, West Virginia; Syracuse, New York; and Buffalo, New York, where he was one of the main anchors at the Empire Sports Network and served as beat reporter for the NHL's Buffalo Sabres. He says his favorite memory is presenting the 2004 Governors' Cup trophy to the Buffalo Bisons after the minor league baseball team won the postseason championship and later being doused with champagne during a live post-game show!

Bristol, a native of Syracuse, New York, graduated from SUNY-Oswego in 1995. He's a huge fan of college and minor league baseball and has written numerous articles on the subject.

Send your sports story ideas to Jason at jbristol@khou.com

Follow Jason on Twitter and Facebook

Favorite vacation spot?

Alaska (only in the summer, however).

First car?

1986 Saab 900. Light blue with a sun roof.

What is something you wouldn't leave the house without?

Two things: my money clip and my phone. Once I reach the car, though, I'll turn around and go back into the house for one of those two items I can't leave without.

What are your favorite sports?

Minor league and college baseball; football; hockey.

Favorite music?

I listen to everything; but mostly alternative rock. I'll always crank up some old-school hip hop and Beastie Boys.

Favorite social media site?

Twitter. Great way to interact with everyone from our viewers to hall of famers.

What are your favorite foods?

My wife's macaroni and cheese; my mom's pumpkin pie; and sausage bread from the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que (Syracuse, NY) cookbook. I eat a lot of cereal and bananas, too.

Coffee or tea or neither?

Neither. It's nothing but water, milk and Gatorade for me.

Do you have any siblings?

Younger brother. And he's one smart dude.

What is your favorite part of working in television news?

Stories, stories and stories. I love finding great stories and digging for answers.

What else might we like to know about you?

If you see me out and about, please say, 'Hello." And if you think you may have an idea for a story, don't hesitate to send me an email or hit me up on Twitter.

