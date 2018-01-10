Janel Forte

Janel joined KHOU 11 News in January 2018 and is excited to be back in the Lone Star State!

She comes to Houston from Biloxi, MS where she spent 2+ years doing it all at WLOX-TV as the weekend morning anchor and Jackson County bureau chief. There she covered major stories, from the 2017 tornados in the Pine Belt, to getting the first interview with a local man who survived the Pulse Nightclub Shooting and being a part of go teams dispatched to cover Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Nate.

Before making her way to the Magnolia State, she produced content for a number of media outlets including USA Today, WKBN-TV, and The Frederick News Post, while getting her Master’s of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Prior to that, Janel was a student-athlete at Cornell University.

She got her start in journalism shadowing the local editor at the Virginian-Pilot Newspaper. She also interned at the Fox O&O in Dallas Fort Worth and worked as an anchor/reporter for the award winning ICTV Newswatch 16 ran by Ithaca College. In 2015, she completed a six month fellowship with the Social Justice News Nexus in Chicago - analyzing the impacts of the city's cuts on mental health resources.

When she’s not chasing a story, she loves to travel, shop, and go on adventures with her rescue pup – Jax.

Connect with Janel on Facebook and Twitter.

Where is your hometown?

That’s a tough question to answer! I was born in Chicago, lived there for a while then moved to Virginia Beach, did a quick stint in St. Louis, and then settled down for high school in the Dallas Fort Worth area, so I usually say it’s a split between Chicago and DFW.

What are your favorite books?

Their Eyes Were Watching God, In the Unlikely Event, Animal Farm (weird, I know), The Giver, The Harry Potter series

What are your favorite movies?

The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, New Jack City, Soul Plane, The Departed

What is your favorite part of working in TV news?

It’s an adventure, you never know what to expect as you head into work. Each day I get to meet new people, go to new places and tell a different story. Not to mention the responsibility of serving in that gatekeeper role to inform the public and hold officials accountable.

Top 3 musicians?

Drake, Rihanna, Jay Z

If you had $1 million, what would you do with it?

Pay off my student loans! Then start a non-profit to put positive role models in the lives of urban at-risk kids and help them get to college.

Do you have any pets?

Yep, I’ve got a rescue pup named Jax! He’s a yorkie and the most loveable, entertaining, and independent little guy. He’s my first pet and I am in loooove.

What is your favorite mobile app?

Snapchat, with Tidal as a close second.

What are your favorite pastimes?

Traveling, shopping, and playing volleyball (in that order)

What is one thing about you most people might be surprised by?

I was a D1 volleyball player in college which is means I’m tall! 5’10” in flats

