KHOU 11 News Reporter Grace White is an Emmy award-winning reporter who was born and raised in Houston. She grew up on the city's west side and graduated from Memorial High School.

Grace's career has taken her across the globe. She traveled with Texas doctors to West Africa, delivered live reports from the coast during hurricanes and even spent the night in the Bexar County Jail to bring viewers an inside perspective. When a gunman went on a shooting spree in Alabama, Grace joined CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 as a live guest and gave one of the first accounts of the scene where 10 people died.

It was Grace's series of special reports about rising immigrant deaths on the border that won her a Lone Star Emmy. The Texas Associated Press Broadcasters also have recognized her work on numerous occasions. In 2012, she traveled to the Democratic National Convention to cover then San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro's keynote address. Grace also traveled to Iowa to interview Senator Ted Cruz during one of his trips to the battleground state.

Grace's television career began right here in Houston. In college, she interned with ABC-13, KTRK and decided this was the career she wanted to pursue. Grace is also a former Houston City Hall and White House intern. After graduating from The University of Mississippi with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, she traveled with the White House Press Advance Team to help coordinate then President George W. Bush's trips to Singapore and Guatemala.

Before coming to Houston, Grace worked for five years in San Antonio as a weekend anchor and reporter for KABB and WOAI, the Fox and NBC duopoly stations. She's also worked at WEAR, the ABC affiliate in Pensacola, Florida and KLFY, the CBS affiliate in Lafayette, Louisiana.

When she's not chasing stories, Grace loves to bake! Her homemade chocolate chip cookies have a way of winning over hearts. Grace also enjoys volunteering in the community and giving back to Houston, a city that's given her so many opportunities.

Connect with Grace on Facebook and Twitter

What is your favorite thing about Houston?

It's my hometown!

What schools in Houston did you attend?

Frostwood Elementary, Memorial Middle School and Memorial High School.

What might you like to know about me?

I love to bake! My specialty is chocolate chip cookies. I've been using the same recipe since I was 15.

What makes Houston special?

My parents still live on the same street where I grew up. My sisters live here and I have grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who all live in and around Houston too!

Do you have special places in Houston you enjoy?

Yes, I love taking walks at Memorial Park and my favorite place to dive in for something sweet is French Gourmet Bakery. Highly recommend their Thumbprint cookies!

Are there people that mean Houston to you?

My Honey is my 81-year-old grandmother who I adore. Her home is the gathering place for our family and everyone is always welcome. When I think of Houston, I think of her house and the many holidays we spent there with our extended family.

Do you have any siblings?

I'm the oldest of 4! Our house was always busy growing up. I have a brother who lives in California and I have two sisters who both live in Houston.

Do you have any pets?

No but I've always wanted a pug!

What is your favorite part of working in television news?

I love telling a different story every day. I knew I didn't want a desk job and in this business I'm definitely on the go! I love meeting new people and helping to raise awareness about issues in the community.

What are your favorite sports teams?

Since I'm a Houston girl, the Texans, Rockets and Astros have always topped my list, but my favorite team to cheer on is my Ole Miss Rebels, Hotty Toddy!

What are your favorite foods?

Shrimp and grits, guacamole, and cookies… but not all together of course!

Coffee or Tea or Neither?

Neither! I'm a hot chocolate girl. Never took to coffee and I would love to drink more tea but I have a sweet tooth.

What is one thing you dream to do?

Open a cookie truck!

What is one place in the world that you would like to visit?

Turkey! I want to see the spice market in Istanbul.

What is your favorite place that you have been?

I traveled to Egypt a few years ago with a friend who grew up there. We got the insider's tour and even got to attend an Egyptian wedding. We toured Cairo, Sharm el-Sheikh and Luxor… the ruins there were amazing!

Where was your last vacation?

Playa del Carmen, Mexico. We were looking for something relaxing and not too far away. It was perfect and the beach was beautiful!

What is your favorite soft drink?

I don't drink a lot of sodas, but if I have one it's Sprite!

What is your favorite midnight snack?

Milk and cookies!

What is your favorite pastime?

I love working out! I jump in several group fitness classes every week at the gym. This year my goal was to incorporate more yoga and it's been a great way to de-stress!

© 2017 KHOU-TV