Doug Delony joined KHOU 11 News in July 2012.

Born and raised in Houston, Doug graduated cum laude from Texas Southern University with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.

He is also a graduate of the Hightower High School Media Academy in Fort Bend ISD. During his time at Hightower, Doug won a Telly Award for a video essay he produced following the 9/11 attacks.

During college, Doug served as a production assistant for a number of popular television shows including Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, and Extreme Makeover.

It was 2006 when Doug's interest in computers, the Internet and social networking helped launch his television career at Houston's KRIV. Known on-air as "My Tech Guy," Doug interacted with viewers to share tech news and tips. He also worked behind the scenes at KRIV as the station's Senior Web Producer.

Doug is now a Digital & Social Media Producer as well as a Web/Tech/Social Reporter at KHOU 11.

You can watch Doug daily on KHOU 11 News This Morning as well as weekly on Great Day Houston.

