David Paul is the chief meteorologist for KHOU 11 News. Paul joined the station in December 1996. Prior to KHOU, Paul worked at WCBD-TV in Charleston, South Carolina and KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Paul grew up watching Houston's active weather and knew early on that he wanted to be a meteorologist. He is a graduate of Westfield High School in Houston. He is a graduate of The University of Texas and Mississippi State University. In 1996, Paul earned the Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society. David has also earned a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation.

Paul is married and he and his wife Miranda have two sons, three dogs, and three cats.

How long have you lived in Houston?

I moved to Houston in 1970 when I was 2 years old. I live in the Jersey Village area and love it here!

What is your favorite mobile app?

I plan my day with the radars on the KHOU app and also spend a great deal of time on Spotify.

Where is your hometown?

I was born in Stamford, Connecticut but the family moved to Houston when I was 2 years old. Dad worked for Shell Chemical and they moved their headquarters here and I consider Houston my hometown.

Do you have any pets?

Too many and I love them all! Can you believe we have 3 dogs and 3 cats? I have often wondered how much pet hair I have breathed in all these years because my clothes are covered with fur. I love the dogs, but honestly, I'm a cat man!

What is something you wouldn't leave the house without?

My phone and boots! But, this might surprise you. Even when I know it is supposed to rain, I'm always forgetting to bring my umbrella with me!

What is your favorite part of working in weather?

It's very personal for me because when I help others plan their day around the weather, I am actually planning my day too! I feel lucky to be doing something I am so passionate about.

What is your favorite movie?

Who doesn't like Ferris Bueller's Day Off? How about 2001 Space Odyssey and Caddy Shack? Here comes redemption - I must have watched Monsters Inc. over 500 times with my boys.

What are your favorite foods?

Brace yourself but you might be shocked to learn I love sardines out of a can, mustard sauce and goldfish crackers. Honestly, I will eat just about anything because I love food! We also love dark chocolate, gummi bears and taco night!

What kind of music do you like?

I played Jazz Trombone when I was at Westfield High School. I love it all - Gospel, Rhythm & Blues and Hip Hop. Thank God for the hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and satellite radio.My band director taught me an appreciation for Classical music and we performed many of my favorite pieces by composer Aaron Copland.

Who is your favorite band?

I can shake my hips to the beat of Earth Wind & Fire, the Doobie Bros, Chicago, Mariachi, Reggae, The Fixx and Rush. Get the idea? I love it all!

What is always in your refrigerator you cannot live without?

Reece's Peanut Butter Cups! Seriously, who can resist these? With two boys, we drink a lot of milk and make milk moustaches.

Coffee or tea or neither?

Coffee!!!! I can't function without it.

What is your favorite vacation spot?

The family loves the beach in Charleston, South Carolina. But, I really love to take my boys tubing on the Guadalupe River on a hot summer day.

What is your favorite soft drink?

Honestly, we don't drink many soft drinks. But, when we do, it's a classic coke. Who can resist?

Do you have any siblings?

I have one older brother who is an interesting character. My older brother is the Chief Archivist at the Bahai Church in Israel. I have never traveled to visit him and hope to visit one day. I am very proud of his accomplishments

What is your favorite car model?

They don't make this car anymore and only a few know how awesome it is. They stopped making the Porsche 928 in 1995. In my next life, these will be the only wheels I plan to get behind! Who's with me?

Who is your hero?

Personally, I would have to say my parents who instilled great family values in me which I am living out each day with my own family. I was also taught that if you work hard, you can achieve anything and be anything you wanted.

If you had 1-million dollars, what would you do with it?

Priorities! First, I would have to expand my garage to make room for all the dirt bikes and Porsche 928 I would buy. Second, I would write a big check to the Houston Women's Shelter and other organizations that help people get back on their feet.

What else might we like to know about you?

I have a strange relationship with cats. They always find their way to me and wrap themselves all over me. I know, it's weird. It's a good thing I like cats. I also spend many of my weekends with my boys at the Rio Bravo Motocross Park. We love Motocross off road racing.

