KHOU 11 News traffic Reporter Darby Douglas navigates Houstonians on their morning commute weekdays from 4:30-7 a.m. He rejoined the station in 2014, and viewers may remember him from his time as the station's morning traffic reporter, a post he held from 1996-2009.

Douglas has over 30 years of radio and television experience, including time as the assistant director of operations/Houston at Total Traffic & Weather Network. Douglas has also reported the traffic over the airwaves of nine Houston stations as part of both Clear Channel Media and Entertainment and Salem Communications. He was voted "Houston's Ultimate Traffic Reporter" by the Houston Chronicle in 2005.

"I can't tell you how great it is to come back home to KHOU," Douglas said. "If I had to describe it, it's like when you go on a long (too long) vacation, the kind where you can't wait to get back home. That's what it's like to be back at KHOU 11 … all my old friends are here, the camaraderie is still here, the energy is still here and that all important sense of family is still here. I couldn't be happier anywhere else in the world!"

Douglas is a native Houstonian who graduated from Stratford High School and attended the University of Houston. In his down time, Douglas enjoys playing a round golf, watching college football and movies, and spending time with his family.

How long have you lived in Houston?

All of my life!

What is your favorite mobile app?

Words with Friends

Do you have any pets?

My wife says I am the equivalent of a pet.

What is something you wouldn't leave the house without?

My iPhone

What is your favorite part of working in television news?

When the red light on the camera goes on and we're live!

If you could trade lives with someone for a day, who would that be?

Tiger Woods on one of his good days.

What is your favorite movie?

If I HAD to pick one, Real Genius.

What are your favorite foods?

Steak, steak and buffalo wings

What kind of music do you like?

Big Band/Swing and Smooth Jazz.

What is always in your refrigerator you cannot live without?

Deli meats and olives.

Coffee or tea or neither?

Coffee(black) and tea!

What is one thing you dream to do?

To take my wife to her homeland, Italy.

What is your favorite vacation spot?

Hmmmmmmm, so far, I'd have to say Boston.

What is your favorite soft drink?

Vanilla Coke.

Do you have any siblings?

A sister and a brother (and a brother deceased)

What is your favorite pastime?

Golf

Who is your hero?

My wife. Not only did she raise two great daughters, she continues to raise me! She's the toughest, kindest, most caring and loving person I've ever known AND she's my best friend.

If you had 1-million dollars, what would you do with it?

Give some, spend some and save a lot. I don't want to be a burden to my children when I hit my golden years.

Did anyone inspire you in your life?

Definitely! Ed McMahon. He wasn't Johnny Carson, but Johnny wouldn't have been as good without him. Sometimes you need to let people know it's okay to laugh!

Who would you most like to interview that you haven't yet?

David Saperstein. Look him up!

What is your favorite midnight snack?

Beef Jerky

