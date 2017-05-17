Daniel Gotera (Photo: KHOU)

Houston-area native Daniel Gotera joined the KHOU 11 Sports Department team In August of 2009.

As KHOU's Sports Reporter, Anchor and Multimedia Photojournalist, he contributes everyday to KHOU 11 News broadcasts, fills in on the anchor desk and writes stories for the KHOU.com sports page.

Daniel has won multiple awards while at KHOU, including most recently when he received the Lone Star EMMY for Best Sports Reporter in Texas. During his time at the station, he has been nominated for 7 EMMY Awards and has been recognized 4 times for his work in sports reporting by the Texas Associated Press. In 2010, he earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for Sports Reporting.

Daniel came to KHOU 11 News from KXII in Sherman, Texas, where he spent three years (2006-2009) working in both news and sports. Prior to that, he covered high school, college and professional sports at KELO in Sioux Falls, S.D.

If you ask him, he'd tell you the proudest moment of his career is when a story he did about a baseball league made solely for children with physical and mental disabilities led to the creation of several similar leagues around the Sherman-Denison, Texas area.

Daniel graduated from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism. He is also a graduate of Cinco Ranch High School in Katy, Texas, so returning home to cover the teams he grew up watching is a great thrill.

In his spare time, Daniel enjoys spending time with his wife, watching his favorite sport of baseball, heading to the beach and dealing with the headaches that Houston sports teams like to offer.

Getting to know KHOU 11 Sports Reporter Daniel Gotera

How long have you lived in Houston?

My family and I moved to Houston back in 1992. I left for college for 4 years, but I made sure to get back to Texas as fast as I could!

Where did you attend High School?

I am proud to say I am a member of the first ever graduating class of Cinco Ranch High School in Katy, Texas. It was a great experience getting to start a school from scratch and to see that some of the traditions that we began back then are still alive today, is pretty cool to see.

Where is your hometown?

I was born in Chicago, Illinois and lived there for eight years. However, I tell people I grew up in Houston. So, you can say I have two hometowns and both are great cities!

Do you have any pets?

No pets, but I once had two fish named Fred and Wilma. I also had a lizard, yes a lizard. He was a class pet that was given to me back in 4th grade. Awesome stuff...

What is something you wouldn't leave the house without?

I would never leave the house without my cell phone. Oh, and a wallet always helps.

What is your favorite part of working in television news?

I get paid to watch and talk about sports and for a gut, I don't think it gets any better than that. I love telling the stories "outside the lines." There are so many sports stories that don't have to do with X's and O's in our great city. I want to get all of them out to the public.

If you could trade lives with someone for a day, who would that be?

No one. I am blessed with all that I have in my life and I don't think anyone else can compare. Although, being Michael Jordan back when he ruled the NBA would be outstanding.

What are your 3 favorite films?

Independence Day, Major League and The Dark Knight.

What are your favorite sports teams?

I am a die-hard fan of the Chicago White Sox. I know, being in Houston, I shouldn't say those things, but the Sox, have been my team of choice since I was a baby (I have the picture to prove it!) I am also a big fan of the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Bears. Do you sense a theme here? With all that being said, I always cheer for the Astros, Texans and Rockets - although that can be frustrating some times!

What are your favorite foods?

Being of Cuban descent, any Cuban food will work for me. My mom makes the best flan in the world and I dare anyone to try and beat it. I would be willing to eat it all just to be sure my mom's is still the best. I am that dedicated!

What is your favorite sports moment?

I would have to say that going to Game 2 of the 2005 World Series is probably the most amazing sports moment in my life. Just being at US Cellular Field, watching my favorite team take on the team from the city I grew up in was almost surreal. I still say the coolest sporting event to attend is a World Series. The pageantry surrounding "America's Pastime" is second to none....

Who is your favorite band?

My favorite band would be Santana. The man is just an incredible musician and his music is timeless. It's amazing that he's been able to keep up his level of performance for this long and every time I see him in a live performance, I get chills.

Who would you most like to interview that you haven't yet?

Easy. Michael Jordan. He was my sports idol growing up and the best basketball player of ALL TIME. I don't get star struck that much, but I am pretty sure nervous would be an understatement on how I would feel talking to him. That would be incredible.

Coffee or Tea or Neither?

I have never been a big coffee guy or tea guy for the matter. I prefer Snapple. It tastes good and they give you fun facts every time you open a bottle. Did you know there is a museum of strawberries in Belgium? Thank you Snapple...

What is one thing you dream to do?

My dream job has always been to be the play-by-play man of the Chicago White Sox. If that doesn't pan out, then having a great job and a loving family to come home to would be pretty tough to top.

What is one place in the world that you would like to visit?

I would have to say either Egypt or Italy. There is so much history in those two countries that I would go crazy trying to see it all. The world is such an awesome place, but those two places would be a pretty good start. The Pyramids? The Coliseum? The Leaning Tower of Pisa? Alexandria? Yeah, I can go on and on....

What is your favorite vacation spot?

Destin, Florida....no question about it....

Where was your last vacation?

See above. (I go there A LOT!)

What is your favorite soft drink?

This used to be an easy answer. Coca-Cola. Recently though, I have taken a liking to Sprite. Or Sierra Mist or 7-Up. RC Cola is always a classic. Man do I miss some good 'ol fashioned RC Cola.

What is your favorite midnight snack?

This is a little out there, but everyone has cravings. I love eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a slice of cheese on the side and some chips. How weird is that?

What is your favorite pastime?

I would have to say spending time with my family while watching a baseball game. We Cubans love our baseball and nothing gets us more fired up than talking about it. I will always treasure those moments.

What is your favorite car model?

My first car was a 1998 Ford Mustang and I am NEVER giving it away or selling it. I don't know if that's my favorite car model, but it will always be special to me.

Who is your hero?

I don't have one hero, but if I had to pick anyone, it would be my family. What they went through to get to this country from Cuba back in the 1960's is something I don't think I could have ever done. The strength they showed during those tough times lets me know I can do anything or overcome anything that gets in my way. My family is truly incredible and I am blessed to have them in my life.

If you had 1-million dollars, what would you do with it?

I would buy a house.....I would buy a nice chesterfield or an ottoman...I'd build a tree fort in my yard with a tiny fridge, filled with pre-wrapped sausage...and then I would buy an exotic pet, maybe a llama or an emu...does this sound about right?

