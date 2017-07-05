Brett Buffington

Brett is a multi-skilled journalist for KHOU 11 News, which means he works to gather news across all our platforms, often as a one-man-crew. Brett has spent more than a decade in the news business, starting as a tape editor at the CBS affiliate in Augusta, Ga., while in high school.

Most recently, Brett was in Baton Rouge, La., where he covered several national news stories, including the shooting death of Alton Sterling, and the protest that followed. Brett reported outside the hospital on the Sunday that six Baton Rouge law enforcement officer were shot, and waded through the waters during the worst flooding event in the history of recorded weather.

Storytelling is Brett’s passion. He’s excited to call Houston home, and share with his community what’s happening around them.

Connect with Bret on Facebook and Twitter.

Favorite movie?

Anchorman, what else?

Where were you born?

Augusta, Ga.

Where have you lived?

Augusta, Ga., Jacksonville, Fla., Columbia, SC, Baton Rouge, La., and Houston

Favorite app?

I live on Twitter

Android or iPhone?

iPhone

Ever been on a cruise?

I have, to the Bahamas

Coffee or tea?

Coffee in the morning, tea at night. (Sweet tea is my secret addiction)

Favorite vacation destination?

Anywhere with sand and water

What was your first car?

A Dodge pickup

Siblings?

Technically one brother, but I claim two others

First Job?

Production Assistant at WRDW-TV

Dream Job?

Doing it

Last book read?

I hate reading… especially instructions

Favorite types of music?

County, and Top 40

Favorite Professional Sports team?

Carolina Panthers

Favorite flavor of ice cream?

Chocolate

Pizza or BBQ?

I’m picky about BBQ, but only like thin crust pizza.

If you had a $1 million, what would you do first with it?

Travel

