Scott Noll (Photo: KHOU)

Investigative Reporter Scott Noll joined the KHOU 11 News I-Team in April 2012.

He brings more than a dozen years of news experience from a career that has taken him from Ohio to Michigan, Missouri to Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

His work has been recognized by Texas Associated Press Broadcasters, The Houston Press Club and the Lone Star EMMY awards.

Before moving to Houston, Scott was an investigative reporter at WREG-TV in Memphis, Tennessee. There, his investigations were honored with a number of awards including the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award. In addition, Scott was named Best Reporter by the Tennessee Associated Press Broadcaster's Association.

He is a Northeast Ohio native and a graduate of The Ohio State University. Scott lives in Katy and is the proud father of a son and daughter.

